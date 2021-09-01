Saint Lucas STEM Programs Receive National Recognition
For the third consecutive year, Saint Lucas has earned the title “Distinguished School” by Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a national program. “Sparking imagination, fanning creativity, and developing critical thinking skills to provide a solid academic foundation are central to the teaching philosophy at Saint Lucas Lutheran School,” said Andrew Baxter, school principal. Located in the heart of Bay View, 648 E. Dover St., the school has been educating students since 1872, beginning four years after the Bay View rolling mill was established and seven years before Bay View was incorporated as a village in 1879.bayviewcompass.com
