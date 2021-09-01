Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Saint Lucas STEM Programs Receive National Recognition

bayviewcompass.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third consecutive year, Saint Lucas has earned the title “Distinguished School” by Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a national program. “Sparking imagination, fanning creativity, and developing critical thinking skills to provide a solid academic foundation are central to the teaching philosophy at Saint Lucas Lutheran School,” said Andrew Baxter, school principal. Located in the heart of Bay View, 648 E. Dover St., the school has been educating students since 1872, beginning four years after the Bay View rolling mill was established and seven years before Bay View was incorporated as a village in 1879.

bayviewcompass.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Program#3d Printers#Public Schools#Mathematics#Pltw#Project Lead The Way#Distinguished School#Compass#Dpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

Framingham State recognized for STEM program

Framingham State University received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, a higher education publication focused on diversity and inclusion, according to an announcement released last Monday. The university was recognized for its STEM Scholars Program, which identifies students interested in STEM whose SAT scores...
Oklahoma Stateokstate.edu

OSU aviation and space program receives education grants for STEM projects

Media Contact: Rachel Eng | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-8320 | rachel.eng@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University aviation and space program is launching two science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) projects specifically designed for Oklahoma youth thanks to grant funding from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC). OSU will host the...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Six Gwinnett schools receive Bosch STEM Grants

Six local schools have been awarded a combined total of nearly $50,000 by the Bosch Community Fund for their commitment to and excellence in STEM education. Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said the schools will use the grants to fund STEM-related projects. This is the fifth year that schools in the Gwinnett district have been the recipient of BOSCH grant funds.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Brookings Friends of Baseball adopts recognition program

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Friends of Baseball board of directors unanimously approved at its August meeting a recognition program to honor student-athletes, coaches, family members and volunteers for representing and living the values of FOB. The awards program includes:. • Bob Shelden Award for Excellence;. • Wayne Hauschild Youth Baseball...
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIUE STEM Center Provides Urban Ecology Programming For Local Youth

EDWARDSVILLE - Astronomy, hiking, geocaching, letterboxing and rock collecting were among the active learning topics used by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach to help bridge the summer learning gap by infusing learning with unique recreational activities. Thanks to a grant from the National Recreation Foundation (NRF), the STEM Center developed Urban Ecology programming to allow youth opportunities to learn about the environment. The Continue Reading
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Arnett receives national honor

ATLANTA, GA – The National Society of High School Scholars has announced that Connor K. Arnett from Greensburg has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder...
Linden, NJRenna Media

Linden Middle School Students Learn Skills at Summer STEM Program

After Linden middle school students learned to build BMX bikes during a summer STEM program, a few lucky ones got to ride away on their class projects. Each of eight classes at the Summer STEM Academy at Soehl Middle School was given a kit for a Mongoose BMX bike. The kit came with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lessons for teachers to pass on to students, and participants also learned about the science of the sport of BMX.
Charleston, ILdailyeasternnews.com

Booth receives $50K grant for programs

Booth Library received a grant in August for $50,000 from the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) program in order to develop digital literacy programs for surrounding communities. During the spring semester of 2021, at some of Eastern’s staff at Booth Library Zach Newell as...
Sparta, TNuppercumberlandreporter.com

Doyle Elementary Receives State Recognition

🎉WHERE ARE OUR DOYLE INDIAN FANS?! 🎉 Doyle Elementary was just named a. Reward School by the TN Department of Education for outstanding student. performance on the 2020 TCAP. This is the highest honor that an individual. school can receive from the State! Wow! Way to go, Indians!!!. White County...
Collegesscvnews.com

National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant

College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

School of Education Faculty Receive $5M in Grants

Five UC Davis School of Education faculty members have received a total of more than $5 million in grants from the Institute of Education Sciences, the statistics, research and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education. Each grant is for about $1.7 million. Here are the projects and grant...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Ohio University Lancaster student receives recognition from Ohio Education Association

Leah Phillips, a senior at OHIO Lancaster studying middle childhood education, was recognized for distinguished service by the Ohio Education Association Board of Directors. The Ohio Education Association (OEA) represents more than 121,000 teachers, faculty members and support professionals who work in Ohio’s schools, colleges, and universities to help improve public education and the lives of Ohio’s children. OEA members provide a wide range of professional education services in communities throughout the state.
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

Englewood VFW earns national recognition

ENGLEWOOD — Three years ago, when Dan Fuson became the VFW commander, the Englewood building was up for sale. Today, the building is refurbished, membership is up and the post recently received national recognition. Fuson says he didn't do it alone. A team of 200 members and the generosity of...
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Southeastern Y staff receive special recognition

BATESVILLE – Two Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff members were recently recognized with the YMCA S.O.A.R. (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition) Award. “Angela Enneking and Sue Myers have enhanced the quality of life for the YMCA community by providing extraordinary services, activities, or other initiatives that strengthen our staff, members and community,” said Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer. “They have gone above and beyond routine job expectations by taking initiatives and inspiring others to work collaboratively and creatively to advance the mission of the Y.”
Palm Beach County, FLgotowncrier.com

Mounts Congratulates Winners Of 2021 Green Schools Recognition Program

Rochelle Wolberg, curator-director of the Mounts Botanical Garden, recently congratulated the winners of this year’s Green Schools Recognition Program, sponsored by FAU’s Pine Jog Environmental Education Center. Two schools received $500 each by winning the Judge’s Choice Award from Mounts for Best Vegetable Garden. The winners included H.L. Johnson Elementary...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Local Doctor Receives Recognition For Family Practice

A local physician and administrator has received national recognition. The Butler Health System recently announced that Dr. Michael Fiorina has been named a Fellow of the America Academy of Family Physicians. To receive this honor, applicants must show dedication and advancement in the field of Family Medicine through life-long learning,...
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

Homewood Science Center has STEM programs for kids

The Homewood Science Center, 18022 Dixie Highway, is opening its doors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for free STEM programs. Young learners can be part of hands-on learning in Solar Can Part 1 on Sept. 11, and Solar Can Part 2 on Sept. 18. Join Governors State University...
Rangeley, MEtheirregular.com

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust earns national recognition

RANGELEY — One thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love. Since 1991, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has been doing just that for the people of the Rangeley Lakes Region. Now RLHT announced it renewed its land trust accreditation —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy