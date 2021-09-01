Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Wants to Have an Onstage Lightsaber Battle With Eddie

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked why he and his bandmates keep going back to producer Kevin Shirley album after album, including the group's latest effort, "Senjutsu". Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Kevin's a very good producer; he's a very good, knowledgeable, technical producer. But we are difficult to work with. I haven't worked with that many bands, but I've worked with a fair number of musicians, and I know in general how people tend to work. Nobody works like we do. We are definitely a one-off. The way things get put together, all the funny little protocols, the little politics within the band. Not in a bad way — this is just the way it works. I imagine it's kind of the same in THE ROLLING STONES. I imagine THE ROLLING STONES, it's not like working with anybody else. It's, like, 'What are they doing now?' They always do that on Thursday. And they've done it for 45 years; that's what they do on a Thursday, and nobody interferes with that. And it's the same with us; we have all these little eccentricities. I don't think we could work any other way."