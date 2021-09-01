Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers weigh education options amid COVID-19 surge

By BRUCE SCHREINER, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Keeping students learning in their classrooms should be the overarching goal of any education policies responding to disruptions caused by COVID-19, a key lawmaker said Wednesday.

With more Kentucky school districts pausing in-person learning as the delta variant spreads, a legislative panel reviewed options to give local school administrators more latitude in responding to staffing shortages and isolated virus outbreaks. The hearing came on the same day the state reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.

The Republican-dominated legislature is preparing for an anticipated special legislative session following a landmark court decision that put lawmakers in charge of setting pandemic policies. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who holds sole authority for calling such a session, says it needs to happen soon but wants to see a “general consensus” on the path forward before making that call.

Republican Sen. Max Wise said Wednesday that the goal for any pandemic-related education measure should be to keep schools open and to entrust local school boards and superintendents to make decisions that best fit their districts. As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Wise will play a key role in shaping any such measure.

“I’ve not talked to a single educator or superintendent that the goal has not been, let’s do whatever it takes to keep us in-person in the school buildings,” he said during the committee hearing.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

560K+
Followers
308K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid 19#School Principal#School Districts#Ap#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Filed By Parents Against Gov. Walz For Lack Of School Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesota parents has filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. The group, Parents Advocating for Safe Schools (PASS), consists of parents in school districts that aren’t requiring masks this year. Their argument stems from the state constitution’s provision that the state must provide students an “adequate” education. The parents say that includes schools having to be safe, and without masks, they say schools aren’t safe. READ MORE: Minnesota School District Mask Policies Marshall Tanick is an attorney representing PASS. “Many of them are healthcare professionals, including a number of medical...
Congress & CourtsL.A. Weekly

Pot Reformers Weigh In on Senate Legalization Plan

On Wednesday, September 1, the Senate’s Democratic leadership saw a flood of input on the preliminary draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. Most of the nation’s major cannabis reform organizations active on Capitol Hill offered their feedback on the federal bill to legalize pot nationwide, authored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).
Ramsey County, MNINFORUM

Lawsuit seeks to force Gov. Walz to mandate masks in schools statewide

ST. PAUL — A lawsuit filed in Ramsey County on Friday, Sept. 3, seeks to force Gov. Tim Walz to issue a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools. The suit, brought by a group of parents of children in schools without coronavirus mask mandates, seeks to have a judge compel Walz to declare a new state of emergency to issue the mandate.
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Florida Senate Will Be Open To Public Despite Surge In COVID Numbers

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With committee meetings starting this month in advance of the 2022 legislative session, the Florida Senate is not planning to limit public access as the state continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo Friday to senators acknowledging questions about COVID-19 protocols....
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky lawmakers returning to Capitol Tuesday for a special session on COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called state lawmakers into a special session, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, to fight the raging coronavirus pandemic. “The commonwealth is in a state of emergency,” said Beshear. “The Delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools and worse causing severe illness and death.”
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

Despite Court ruling DeSantis administration targets school board salaries

A judge rules that DeSantis’ ban on mask requirements in schools doesn’t “pass constitutional muster.” He’s retaliating against local official anyway. In recent weeks, the dispute between Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and local school districts throughout Florida has intensified. The Republican governor and his team kept telling communities that they couldn’t require mask protections in schools, even as the Covid-19 crisis got worse, and local officials kept telling DeSantis that public health measures during a pandemic mattered more than his political agenda.
Frankfort, KYspectrumnews1.com

State lawmakers trade criticism over unemployment problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Unemployment Insurance Task Force is looking for what went wrong when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The committee is working on potential reforms to the unemployment system. Monday's meeting focused on issues with the system during the pandemic. Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon testified about a recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy