Lawmakers weigh education options amid COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Keeping students learning in their classrooms should be the overarching goal of any education policies responding to disruptions caused by COVID-19, a key lawmaker said Wednesday.

With more Kentucky school districts pausing in-person learning as the delta variant spreads, a legislative panel reviewed options to give local school administrators more latitude in responding to staffing shortages and isolated virus outbreaks. The hearing came on the same day the state reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.

The Republican-dominated legislature is preparing for an anticipated special legislative session following a landmark court decision that put lawmakers in charge of setting pandemic policies. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who holds sole authority for calling such a session, says it needs to happen soon but wants to see a “general consensus” on the path forward before making that call.

Republican Sen. Max Wise said Wednesday that the goal for any pandemic-related education measure should be to keep schools open and to entrust local school boards and superintendents to make decisions that best fit their districts. As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Wise will play a key role in shaping any such measure.

“I’ve not talked to a single educator or superintendent that the goal has not been, let’s do whatever it takes to keep us in-person in the school buildings,” he said during the committee hearing.