12th Annual Ventura Art And Street Painting Festival Returns To Ventura Harbor Village

Ventura, CA – Celebrating its 12th year, Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival takes place September 11th and 12th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Ventura Harbor Village located at 1583 Spinnaker Drive. Festival-goers are invited to stroll and view over 26 chalk paintings from talented street artists while enjoying a diverse shopping experience that includes hand-crafted jewelry, pottery, handbags, and much more. While attending the summer festival, guests are encouraged to enjoy lunch from Harbor restaurants and sweet and tasty treats from Harbor chocolatiers, bakeries, and an ice cream shop. A portion of this year’s festival proceeds will be donated to FOOD Share of Ventura County and the Boys and Girls Club of Ventura County.