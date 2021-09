We have previously covered that Apple was planning to return to its usual release frame for the iPhone 13 series with a September launch. It seems the rumors and reports did have a heft to them as the company might potentially see fit to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 17. In addition to this, Apple might also be looking to announce the AirPods 3 on September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.