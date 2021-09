There were still 27 patients left in the waiting room at Whole Woman’s Health, an independent abortion provider in Fort Worth, at 10 p.m. on Augut 31 — two hours before most abortions would effectively be banned in the state of Texas. Marva Sadler, director of clinical services for the clinic and three others run by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, called the nonprofit’s president, Amy Hagstrom Miller, in a panic. “Both she and the doctor were crying and just asking me, ‘What can we do? How can we be sure we can see all these folks?’” Hagstrom Miller recalled,...