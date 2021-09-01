Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

City releases 2022 Recommended Budget, sets public hearing and online forum dates

Posted by 
Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado
 7 days ago
  • Amy Resseguie, Senior Communications Specialist, 970-416-2738, aresseguie@fcgov.com
  • Lawrence Pollack, Budget Director, 970-416-2439, lpollack@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins published the 2022 City Manager’s Recommended Budget Sept. 1 and has scheduled several opportunities for community members to learn more and provide feedback to City Council.

The Recommended Budget was developed by City staff and provided to City Council, who will now spend the fall reviewing and modifying the budget prior to adoption in November. Community members can review the proposed budget and share feedback at ourcity.fcgov.com/2022budget.

Budget Forums

The City will host three online budget forums in early September to review the 2022 Recommended Budget. Each session will focus on programs and services recommended for funding within two or three of the City’s seven outcome areas:

  • Budget Forum #1: Sept. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Outcome Areas: Neighborhood Livability & Social Health | Environmental Health
  • Budget Forum #2: Sept. 8, 4-5 p.m.
  • Outcome Areas: Safe Community | Transportation & Mobility
  • Budget Forum #3 :Sept. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Outcome Areas: Economic Health | Culture & Recreation | High Performing Government

The forums will be held on Zoom; to access the forums and participate, visit ourcity.fcgov.com/2022budget. Live Spanish-language interpretation will be provided.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of City budget and finance staff, and to weigh in on which kinds of City programs and services are most important to fund in 2022. The feedback will be shared with City Council as they make revisions and finalize the 2022 Budget throughout the fall.

City Council will also hold two formal public hearings about the budget during their Council meetings on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

Budget Themes

Revenue recovery over the past year has been stronger than originally anticipated and staff has forecasted modest revenue growth through 2022. This revenue recovery allowed the City to recommend restoring some of the service cuts that were made in 2020 and 2021, as well as make strategic investments to maintain existing assets, continue the City’s focus on equity, and make progress on other Council priorities. In addition, the 2022 Recommended Budget includes $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to support recovery-related services and expenses.

Key themes include:

  • Making Strategic Investments to “Future Proof” the City – maintaining 24/7/365 service to the community, and funding offers that allow work to be done now to ensure that investments made in the future are strategic and advance critical goals across the organization.
  • Asset Management – supporting critical core maintenance and associated staffing to help maintain the City’s assets and keep service levels where the community has come to expect.
  • Difficult Trade-offs – prioritizing areas that could be impacted by new COVID-19 challenges in determining which services to scale back; delaying some maintenance to future budget cycles.
  • Preserving a Meaningful and Market-Competitive Employee Experience – ensuring service delivery is maintained through hiring, retaining and developing staff; maintaining the City’s commitment as an employer of choice in a highly competitive talent market and recognizing the City’s leadership role as one of the community’s largest employers.
  • Recovery-driven investments funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) – using this federal funding to assist with the revitalization of City services for the community and to lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.
  • Addressing Social Vulnerabilities of our Community – intentionally supporting programs, services and policies that address social vulnerabilities some members of the community may experience, and advancing the City’s commitment to equity for all, leading with race.
  • Building Equity into the Process – intentionally incorporating community feedback related to the advancement of the City’s equity and inclusion work into the decision-making process; establishing a new Budget Equity Team to pilot the application of an equity lens to the budget.

Budgeting for Outcomes

The City’s budget is created using the Budgeting for Outcomes (BFO) process. For 16 years, BFO has helped the City identify and fund various programs and services to achieve different community outcomes. Each community outcome has specific objectives and performance measures that make up the City’s Strategic Plan, and every funded budget item has to impact at least one of those objectives. The Strategic Plan is also updated every two years through extensive community engagement to ensure funded programs and services reflect the desires of the community. City Council unanimously adopted the 2020 Strategic Plan last year. While the City typically creates a two-year budget, due to the economic uncertainty related to COVID-19, the City moved to a one-year budget for 2021 and is now creating another one-year budget for 2022 before moving back to the regular two-year cadence.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

44
Followers
130
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#City Manager#City Council#The Recommended Budget#American Rescue Plan Act#Asset Management#Social Vulnerabilities#Community#Budget Equity Team#Bfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy