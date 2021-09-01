Cancel
Judge conditionally OKs Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
Gloucester Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. Under the settlement reached...

