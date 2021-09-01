Lugia in Pokémon GO: how to beat him in raids and better counters

Some Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Counters will help you defeat one of the biggest additions to Pokemon Go as part of the of the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock event. This new Legendary will certainly give trainers a powerful new Pokemon to use in battles and to add to their collection. However, trainers looking to fight Zamazenta may find it a bit easier to pick a team to face it. Zamazenta, like Zacian, has two forms with the Hero of Many Battles form arriving in Pokemon Go starting August 26 (and if you want help with some Pokemon Go Zacian Raid counters, we've got that there).