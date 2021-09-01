Jazz FM Awards 2021 Nominees Announced
The nominees for the 2021 Jazz FM Awards have been announced, with the winners set to be revealed at an ‘in-real-life’ awards ceremony on 28 October at West London venue Under The Bridge in Chelsea. The Awards show will be presented by Jazz FM DJ Anne Frankenstein, with the categories reflecting Jazz FM’s on-air mix of jazz, soul and blues, as well as recognising the live sector with venues, festivals and more recently online innovations (particularly in lockdown) to be recognised as well as three special categories, the Gold Award Impact Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be announced in the coming weeks.www.jazzwise.com
Comments / 0