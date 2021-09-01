Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jazz FM Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

jazzwise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominees for the 2021 Jazz FM Awards have been announced, with the winners set to be revealed at an ‘in-real-life’ awards ceremony on 28 October at West London venue Under The Bridge in Chelsea. The Awards show will be presented by Jazz FM DJ Anne Frankenstein, with the categories reflecting Jazz FM’s on-air mix of jazz, soul and blues, as well as recognising the live sector with venues, festivals and more recently online innovations (particularly in lockdown) to be recognised as well as three special categories, the Gold Award Impact Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

www.jazzwise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
Gary Bartz
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Ruthie Foster
Person
Eric Bibb
Person
Matthew Halsall
Person
Pharoah Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Awards Ceremony#Prs For Music#Blues Music#Jazz Fm#Nathaniel Cross#Bandcamp Fridays#Kansas Smitty#Innovation Award#Efg London Jazz Festival#Sault#London Symphony Orchestra#Prs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Musicguitar.com

Joe Bonamassa announces 2022 UK tour, including two dates at the Royal Albert Hall

Joe Bonamassa has announced new UK tour dates across April and May next year. The dates include two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The announcement comes ahead of Bonamassa’s new album Time Clocks, which is set to arrive on 29 October this year. The record will form a chunk of the tour’s setlist, alongside previous records such as as well as tracks from his vast catalogue of albums such as Royal Tea, Redemption, Blues Of Desperation and The Ballad Of John Henry.
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

40th Savannah Jazz Festival announces 2021 venue change

In response to the City of Savannah’s immediate moratorium on large out-door events to mitigate the spread of COVID, the Savannah Jazz Festival has announced it will host its second consecutive s”afe Savannah Jazz Festival.”. Organizers say the alternative venue, which will be at Savannah Station, is designed to meet...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Country Music Association revealing 55th Annual CMA Awards nominees

The Country Music Association will be revealing the final nominees for the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Thursday, September 9th at 8 am ET/5 am PT. We will have the news as it becomes available. Nominees can share reactions using #CMAawards on social media and fans can follow CMA on...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Damon Albarn announces intimate solo gig at Globe theatre

Damon Albarn has announced a special concert at London's historic Globe theatre later this month. Damon Albarn is playing an intimate solo gig at London's Globe theatre. The Blur and Gorillaz star will present tracks from his upcoming LP ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ at the one-off concert at Shakespeare's Globe on September 20.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Here Are the 2021 Ringo Award Nominees; Voting Begins Now!

The 2021 Ringo Awards nominees have been announced, with winners set to be announced on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Baltimore Comic-Con, you know, if the world lasts that long. Who knows at this point. Voting is open to all comic-creating professionals. If you're wondering if that's you, ask yourself this important qualifying convention: do you have a Twitter account, and are do you find yourself constantly embroiled in drama on that app rather than getting any actual work done? If so, then you're probably a comic-creating professional.
Seattle, WAearshot.org

2021 Earshot Jazz Festival Schedule Announced

Dianne Reeves photo by Odasan Macovich. This year’s edition of our annual festival is tailored for the times. The satisfying line up of brilliant artists—both established and emerging, from Seattle and around the world—is brought to you in a setting that fits your preference. Whether that be the excitement of live, in-person attendance or through the comfort of video media streamed into your homes, we have something for everyone!
Musicmusicconnection.com

Play MPE announced a partnership with the American Songwriter Song Contest

The first place winner will receive a global music promotion distribution package worth up to $4,000 USD along with additional marketing from Team Play MPE! The second and third place winners will also receive distribution packages worth up to $2,000 USD and $1,000 USD respectively. And there are of course a ton of other amazing prizes on offer this year - check out the full list here.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Richard Ashcroft Announces New Acoustic Album, Shares New Version of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, has announced Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1, a new album featuring new acoustic versions of some of his previous songs, and shared its first single, a new seven-minute acoustic version of his most iconic song, “Bittersweet Symphony.” The new version still features strings. Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 is due out October 29 via RPA/BMG. Check out the new version of “Bittersweet Symphony” below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is its cover art.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Announces First Volume of Official ‘Bootleg Series’

Neil Young is kicking off his long-awaited Bootleg Series by releasing his December 4th, 1970 show at New York’s Carnegie Hall. It will come out October 1st on double vinyl, CD, and High-Res Digital Audio. Young played solo acoustic shows at Carnegie Hall on December 4th and December 5th that year, and the second gig has circulated as a beloved bootleg for decades. The first show, which has never been heard before, is now being released. The 23-song set mixes features Buffalo Springfield classics (“I Am a Child,” “Expecting to Fly”) and CSNY tunes (“Ohio,” “Helpless”) with many After the Gold Rush...
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals announce 2022 dates

Newport Folk and Jazz Festival organizers today announced the dates for the 2022 events. The Folk Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park July 22-24, 2022, and the Jazz Festival is scheduled for July 29-31, 2022. With the expectation of full capacity events next summer, it’s notable the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Vote for your #HelloToKindness nominee in HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

It's fair to say there is a lot of excitement in the room when the judges for the HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2021 gather together. They are also very pleased they get to honour the people who go above and beyond to help others – a virtue that has become increasingly important during the pandemic – by sifting through the nominations for two very special categories for our annual ceremony.
Tennisjazzwise.com

“It’s the spirit of the music that matters, and that’s been true since my very early days” | Dave Holland interview

When I catch up with him, Dave Holland is buzzing with enthusiasm for his new trio with guitarist Kevin Eubanks and drummer Obed Calvaire, and their recently released album Another Land (read the review). Partly it’s clear that he really enjoys this trio’s music, but partly also he sees the recording as the first sign of the return of a busy, active musical life that has been on hold for a year and a half with the Covid-19 pandemic.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

VMAs announce Group of the Year and Song of the Summer nominees: Is BTS destined to win both?

MTV has announced the nominees in two more categories for its upcoming Video Music Awards: Group of the Year and Song of the Summer. Like most of the other major VMAs categories, these races will be decided by fans voting online, but the format for picking these winners is a little different. Here are the nominees for Group of the Year, whose winners will be decided starting Saturday, September 4, in bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story: Blackpink BTS CNCO Foo Fighters Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Silk Sonic Twenty One Pilots SEEVMA performers 2021: List of performances announced for MTV Video Music Awards [UPDATING] Here are the nominees for Song of...
Worldoperawire.com

Adelaide Festival Announces Centerpiece Opera

Australia’s Adelaide Festival has announced that Barrie Kosky’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Golden Cockerel” will be the centerpiece of the 2022 program. The production, which will open in March 2022, will feature Venera Gimadieva, Vasily Efimov, Andrei Popov, Samuel Dundas, Pavlo Hunka, and Mischa Shelomianski. The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra...

Comments / 0

Community Policy