Jazz FM Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

The 2021 Ringo Awards nominees have been announced, with winners set to be announced on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Baltimore Comic-Con, you know, if the world lasts that long. Who knows at this point. Voting is open to all comic-creating professionals. If you're wondering if that's you, ask yourself this important qualifying convention: do you have a Twitter account, and are do you find yourself constantly embroiled in drama on that app rather than getting any actual work done? If so, then you're probably a comic-creating professional.