Scam Alert: Don’t Get Taken When Ordering Take Out!

Ordering take-out food is more convenient and more popular than ever. Unfortunately, scammers love to use technology, too. Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South President Randy Hutchinson stopped by Wake Up Memphis to discuss this new form of theft with Tim Van Horn. Hutchinson said scammers have been creating fake (but very real-looking) take-out service websites. People mistakenly think they are ordering food to-go from their favorites restaurant. Victims learn upon arrival that the restaurant has not received their order, leaving them disappointed and with any emptier wallet.