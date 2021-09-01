Jets Sign Sheldrick Redwine

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns set their initial 53-man roster, with 22 of 25 players on offense returning from the team last year. On defense, tackle Malik McDowell was among the eight defensive linemen the team kept. McDowell was a second-round pick in 2017 by the Seahawks, No. 35 overall who has yet to play in an NFL game. McDowell was injured in an ATV accident prior to his first training camp. He has also had a number of legal issues, most notably when he allegedly fought with two Lathrup Village police officers in Michigan after getting stopped for suspicion of drunk driving, according to the Detroit News. The NFL suspended him for the first two games of the 2019 season as a result of the incident and he pleaded guilty to charges of assault/resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and receiving and concealing stolen property in October 2019. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three years probation and had to write three essays as part of his sentence.