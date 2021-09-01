Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets Sign Sheldrick Redwine

By Pete Smith
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Cleveland Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine has signed with the New York Jets according to Drew Rosenhaus, his agent. Redwine was released by the Browns in an effort to get to their final 53 and after clearing waivers, the Jets have opted to sign him to a contract. The former...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLChronicle-Telegram

Sheldrick Redwine, Curtis Weaver, Kyle Lauletta among first cuts

The roster cuts began Monday with no real surprises. Safety Sheldrick Redwine, a fourth-round pick in 2019, will be waived, as will No. 3 quarterback Kyle Lauletta and defensive end Curtis Weaver, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram. The roster was at 80 for the preseason finale Sunday in...
NFLMorning Journal

Browns waive Redwine, Lauletta, Franks and more as NFL cutdowns to 53 begin

Aug. 31 this year is Black Tuesday around the NFL — the day all 32 teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Normally, cutdown day is the Saturday before the first Sunday slate of games, but the NFL decided to change things up this year with a two-week gap between the final preseason game (which happened to be the Browns-Falcons game) and Sept. 12, when 28 of the league’s 32 teams kickoff their seasons.
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Browns set initial 53-man roster; Malik McDowell makes team, KhaDarel Hodge and Sheldrick Redwine waived

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns set their initial 53-man roster, with 22 of 25 players on offense returning from the team last year. On defense, tackle Malik McDowell was among the eight defensive linemen the team kept. McDowell was a second-round pick in 2017 by the Seahawks, No. 35 overall who has yet to play in an NFL game. McDowell was injured in an ATV accident prior to his first training camp. He has also had a number of legal issues, most notably when he allegedly fought with two Lathrup Village police officers in Michigan after getting stopped for suspicion of drunk driving, according to the Detroit News. The NFL suspended him for the first two games of the 2019 season as a result of the incident and he pleaded guilty to charges of assault/resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and receiving and concealing stolen property in October 2019. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three years probation and had to write three essays as part of his sentence.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets claim two players off waivers, sign former Browns safety

Hours after adhering to the NFL’s mandated cutdown to 53 men on their respective rosters, the New York Jets added three off of the NFL’s waiver wire. Defense took center stage as Gang Green added edge rusher Tim Ward (Kansas City), linebacker Quincy Williams (Jacksonville), and safety Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland). Williams is the older brother of returning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy