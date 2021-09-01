2022 Ram Truck Lineup Gets Newer, Better Uconnect 5 Infotainment System
News that the 2022 Ram ProMaster van received Uconnect 5 prompted the next logical question: What about the Ram truck lineup? Would it receive Uconnect 5, the newest and best infotainment setup available in the Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, and Ram universe, as well? The answer is yes. Rest assured that the Ram 1500 and its Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 brethren will finally get the latest Uconnect 5 system with the 12.0-inch or 8.4-inch touchscreen display for model year 2022.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0