Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 313 - Opposition Research: JJ Perez on the UTSA Roadrunners
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with Inside Runner Sports' JJ Perez about the UTSA Roadrunners, who travel to Illinois on Saturday to take on the 1-0 Illini at Memorial Stadium. Perez discusses the young history of the UTSA football program, what second-year coach Jeff Traylor has brought to the program, key UTSA players to watch on both sides of the ball and keys to UTSA upsetting Illinois. Then Jeremy discusses some of his thoughts heading into Saturday's second game of the season.247sports.com
