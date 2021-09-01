Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 313 - Opposition Research: JJ Perez on the UTSA Roadrunners

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with Inside Runner Sports' JJ Perez about the UTSA Roadrunners, who travel to Illinois on Saturday to take on the 1-0 Illini at Memorial Stadium. Perez discusses the young history of the UTSA football program, what second-year coach Jeff Traylor has brought to the program, key UTSA players to watch on both sides of the ball and keys to UTSA upsetting Illinois. Then Jeremy discusses some of his thoughts heading into Saturday's second game of the season.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa Roadrunners#American Football#Inside Runner Sports#The Utsa Roadrunners#Utsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Awaiting Ruling on Palaie Gaoteote's NCAA Eligibility with Just Three Days to Go Until First Game

Even though Ohio State begins its season in just three days, Palaie Gaoteote still doesn’t know whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Buckeyes this year. Ryan Day said Monday that Gaoteote is still waiting for an answer from the NCAA on his appeal for eligibility, though he still expressed optimism – as he did two weeks earlier – that Gaoteote will ultimately receive a waiver and be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy