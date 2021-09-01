Ready to Move to Lake Nona With Disney? This 2.7 Million Dollar Home Is Calling Your Name!

Calling all Walt Disney World current and future Annual Passholders! We previously shared the news that Walt Disney World is introducing a new Annual Pass program at Walt Disney World. While it differs from the new Disneyland “Magic Key” Annual Pass program, east coast Disney fans can still expect four new tiers when Disney World passes go on sale on September 8. We’ve been getting used to changes taking place at Disney – including the reveal of the Disney Genie and the upcharge of the former complimentary FastPass service in the Parks. Not only is the free perk of FastPasses gone, but we’ve slowly seen Disney remove complimentary MagicBands for Disney Resort Guests, as well as Annual Passholders. The complimentary Magical Express Service to and from the airport is also going away. And now, another former “freebie” has been scratched off the list. Disney’s PhotoPass service will no longer be free with the purchase of an Annual Pass.