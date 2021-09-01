Cancel
Ready to Move to Lake Nona With Disney? This 2.7 Million Dollar Home Is Calling Your Name!

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney Company is moving to Lake Nona! That’s right, Disney has now officially announced they are relocating 2,000 Cast Members from Southern California to Florida to set up home base at a Lake Nona Campus, close to the popular Disney Park – Walt Disney World Resort! With a massive tax break and ease of working with Florida regulations rather than California, Disney has decided to make the shift. Disney Imagineers, Cast Members, and Disney Officials are moving into Lake Nona which means the housing market is booming. Are you ready to move to Lake Nona right along with Disney? Check out this 2.7 million dollar home on the prestigious Lake Nona.

