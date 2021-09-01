Randall “Randy” Craig Fairburn, a resident of Kentwood, LA passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Baton Rouge General Mid City in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on April 20, 1960 in McComb, MS. He was 61 years old. He was a 1978 graduate of Spring Creek High School in Kentwood, LA. He was employed as a Safety Technician at Occidental Chemical for Turner Industries in Geismar, LA. Randy’s love for his family, friends, and motorcycles was undeniable. He loved nothing more than rebuilding old bikes with his cousins, Wayne and Wendell Simmons. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Lanette Fairburn; children, Jamie, Joniele, and Jace Fairburn and Holli Howard (David Green), Neela, and Wiley Howard; step-children, Ashley Sanders (Chris) and Ryan Wicker (Skylar), grandchildren, Kinsley Fairburn, Isaiah, Amiya, and Xavier Fairburn, and Landon Harwood; numerous step-grandchildren; mother, Jeannette Simmons Fairburn; special sister, Brenda F. McGregor (Kenny); mother-in-law, Karolyn Sue Blades; nieces and nephews, Brett Conerly (Christi), Ryan McGregor (Hillary), Shontell Strickland (Robert); special cousins, Tommy Fairburn and Gail Fairburn; along with numerous others. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Buddy” Fairburn; grandparents, Richard and Dora Fairburn and Silas Dean and Lucille Simmons; and an aunt, Betty Sauls. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements.