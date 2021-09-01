Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders 'need to be a playoff team,' GM Mike Mayock says

By Paul Gutierrez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. -- Entering his third season as Las Vegas Raiders general manager and after 7-9 and 8-8 seasons, Mike Mayock has a specific goal in mind for 2021. "Jon [Gruden] and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt about that," Mayock said Wednesday in his first meeting with reporters since the NFL draft. "You guys are all going to put that in your headlines, and I understand it, but that's what the expectation is. We think we've done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position, and we've got to take care of business."

