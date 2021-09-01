A COVID-19 Update with Dr. Thaddeus Stappenbeck
As summer winds down, cases of COVID-19 are surging in various parts of the U.S., causing concern to medical professionals. Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute shares what you should know about the state of coronavirus vaccinations, including booster shots and FDA approvals, as well as how to best protect yourselves and loved ones as virus season approaches.my.clevelandclinic.org
