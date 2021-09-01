Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

A COVID-19 Update with Dr. Thaddeus Stappenbeck

clevelandclinic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer winds down, cases of COVID-19 are surging in various parts of the U.S., causing concern to medical professionals. Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute shares what you should know about the state of coronavirus vaccinations, including booster shots and FDA approvals, as well as how to best protect yourselves and loved ones as virus season approaches.

my.clevelandclinic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Lerner Research Institute#Spotify#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Dr. Partin talks COVID-19 rise

As COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to climb locally, Hill Country Memorial is still facing a staff shortage. The hospital is receiving some nurses from the state, but more are needed to deal with the increase in cases and provide relief to overworked employees. Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Technology-Assisted Approach Shows Success in Pinpointing Candidates for Nonprescription Statin Therapy

Only about half of individuals who are eligible for statin therapy actually receive statin treatment, according to recent registry data. To take fuller advantage of statins’ benefits for primary and secondary cardiovascular prevention, some public health advocates have proposed making low-dose statin therapy available without a prescription. However, five separate efforts to obtain U.S. regulatory approval for over-the-counter statins have failed to date. The main reason for these failures was an inability to show that consumers could appropriately self-select for treatment.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Broadcaster Suffers Rare Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect, Hospitalized

A broadcaster has shared his experience of being hospitalized after suffering a rare side effect following a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. Denham Hitchcock, a journalist for Channel 7 in Australia, took to Instagram to share his story of suffering from pericarditis nearly a month after he received a jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthMedscape News

Heart Inflammation More Common After COVID Than After Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, appears to be more common after COVID-19 than after vaccination, according to a new study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Based in Israel, the study...
Diseases & Treatmentswashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a treatment for a rare blood clot linked to the Covid vaccination.

Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a treatment for a rare blood clot linked to the Covid vaccination. The markers connected to rare blood clots linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination have been uncovered by UK scientists, which could help treat the condition more effectively and boost survival prospects.
Public HealthPsyPost

A fear of medical procedures and injections accounts for about 10% of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the UK

According to a study published in Psychological Medicine, a fear of blood, injections, and other medical procedures can explain about 10% of cases of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the United Kingdom. The researchers call for initiatives to make the vaccination process less anxiety-provoking, given that the success of immunization programs relies on vaccinating as many people as possible — even those with fears of injection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy