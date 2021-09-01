Jeff Bezos’s Aunt is Selling Her Nearly $7 Million Minnesota Mansion

Of all the stretches of Fifth Avenue that you could choose to live on, the section that runs along Madison Square Park is not, you might say, particularly prime. It’s close to Eataly, sure, and the original Shake Shack. It’s convenient for getting around town, and if you happen to be really into multiplication, it’s just steps from both the Museum of Sex and the Museum of Math. But it lacks the gracious prewar co-ops with Washington Square views of lower Fifth and the gracious prewar coops with Central Park views of upper Fifth. The local retail landscape is light on charming boutiques and replete with mattress shops, sample-sale storefronts, and whatever is left of the rug-merchants district. So why does Jeff Bezos, who literally has more money than anyone else in the world, keep buying condos there?