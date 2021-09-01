iOS 15 and macOS 12: The most useful new functions at a glance

September is almost here, and that means we're very close to seeing Apple announce the iPhone 13, and alongside it, we'll get the official release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the operating systems that power millions of devices around the world. The updates add new features and capabilities, and once Apple presses the release button, they're live for everyone. You're running out of time if you're brave or extra curious and want to install an early version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. by signing up for Apple's public beta program. You'll need a compatible iPhone or iPad to take part (there's a list at the bottom of this post), and you should be warned -- the beta is buggy at times.