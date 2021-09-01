Cancel
iOS 15 and macOS 12: The most useful new functions at a glance

 5 days ago

IOS 15 and macOS 12: The most useful new functions at a glance. Data protection, iCloud + and “Shared with you”. Apple has unveiled numerous new features for its operating systems that you can install on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch this fall. iOS, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 should appear in a few weeks, usually the updates are published in September – macOS 12 could follow shortly afterwards. This time there are no major modifications to the systems, but all the more useful additions and improvements.

