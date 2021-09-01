Undertesting for Pediatric Appendicitis Tied to Delayed Diagnosis

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present a podcast with strategies for parents to use when talking to their children diagnosed with uncommon neurological disorders such as acute flaccid myelitis. The speakers are Rebecca Whitney, Associate Director of Pediatric Programs at SRNA, and Dr. Lana Harder, PhD, ABPP, a pediatric neuropsychologist from Children’s Medical Center of Dallas (CMCD) and Associate Professor with joint faculty appointments in Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center. Together they address how to answer some of the tough questions your child may have about their diagnosis, as well as how to support them through transition of care as they get older. In addition, they discuss the emotions your child may experience during the process, and how to navigate these as a parent.