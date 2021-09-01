Cancel
Health

Undertesting for Pediatric Appendicitis Tied to Delayed Diagnosis

By Lisa Rapaport
Medscape News
 7 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Many children with a delayed diagnosis of appendicitis have less clinically apparent symptoms, and many of these patients for whom imaging would be indicated don't receive it, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data on 748 patients treated in U.S. emergency departments between January 1, 2010, and...

#Appendicitis#Emergency Department#Emergency Medicine#Diagnoses
Health
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy guide to joint pain: diagnosis and assessment

This is the first in a series of articles designed to help pharmacy teams support patients who are experiencing joint pain or patients who have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis (OA) and may benefit from recommendations for appropriate management strategies, including the wide range of products available in pharmacies. More information...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Neuropsychiatry Affects Pediatric OCD Treatment

Treatment of pediatric obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has evolved in recent years, with more attention given to some of the neuropsychiatric underpinnings of the condition and how they can affect treatment response. At the Focus on Neuropsychiatry 2021 meeting, Jeffrey Strawn, MD, outlined some of the neuropsychiatry affecting disease and potential...
The Daily Collegian

The Medical Minute: On the watch for pediatric cancers

In the midst of first steps, playdates and training wheels, no parent wants to hear the word “cancer.” Fortunately, few will, but it’s always smart to be attuned to signs that might warrant a further look. Each year, more than 15,000 children and young adults are diagnosed with cancer, and...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Neurologists advised to advocate vaccinations for patients with Parkinson's

Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) are at higher risk for vaccine-preventable respiratory illnesses. However, patients with advanced PD may have less access to vaccinations according to a new study published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. More than 30% of patients surveyed did not know whether their physicians recommended vaccines, and 13% believed that providers recommended against them. The investigators advise neurologists to actively encourage vaccinations for patients with PD in the light of COVID-19.
KidsMarshall News Messenger

Talking with Your Child About a Difficult Diagnosis

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present a podcast with strategies for parents to use when talking to their children diagnosed with uncommon neurological disorders such as acute flaccid myelitis. The speakers are Rebecca Whitney, Associate Director of Pediatric Programs at SRNA, and Dr. Lana Harder, PhD, ABPP, a pediatric neuropsychologist from Children’s Medical Center of Dallas (CMCD) and Associate Professor with joint faculty appointments in Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center. Together they address how to answer some of the tough questions your child may have about their diagnosis, as well as how to support them through transition of care as they get older. In addition, they discuss the emotions your child may experience during the process, and how to navigate these as a parent.
Diseases & Treatmentsbcm.edu

Expanding the diagnosis for Xia-Gibbs Syndrome

Xia-Gibbs Syndrome (XGS) is a rare genetic disorder that results in severe developmental delay, sleep apnea, delayed speech and upper body weakness. In 2014, a team led by Dr. Richard Gibbs, director of the Human Genome Sequencing Center and Wofford Cain Chair and professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, discovered a genetic basis for this condition.
Public Healthwtxl.com

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...
Diseases & Treatmentsdallassun.com

Genetic risk associated diagnosis of epilepsy

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Although epilepsy is a relatively common condition, affecting approximately 1 per cent of individuals worldwide, it is often difficult to diagnose in clinical practice, and it is estimated that up to a quarter of all cases may be misdiagnosed initially. Epilepsy is often inherited, and recent research has shown that sufferers have elevated polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for the condition.
Public HealthRock Hill Herald

New disabilities, big bills follow COVID patients after short hospital stays, study says

COVID-19 patients are returning home with “substantially worse problems” after short hospital stays of just five days or less, researchers of a new study say. A preliminary analysis of 253 patients of a cohort of 1,300 hospitalized with the disease between fall 2020 and early 2021 shows nearly 85% couldn’t get back to their pre-COVID lives one month after being discharged.
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Pediatric Spinal Cord Diseases

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Spinal cord diseases in pediatric patients are highly variable in terms of presentation, pathology, and...
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Award-winning actress Christina Applegate revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” wrote Applegate in a tweet. Multiple sclerosis is a neurological autoimmune disease that has puzzled patients and health care...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Painful and Non-painful Diabetic Neuropathy, Diagnostic Challenges and Implications for Future Management

Troels S. Jensen; Pall Karlsson; Sandra S. Gylfadottir; Signe T. Andersen; David L. Bennett; Hatice Tankisi; Nanna B. Finnerup; Astrid J. Terkelsen; Karolina Khan; Andreas C. Themistocleous; Alexander G. Kristensen; Mustapha Itani; Søren H. Sindrup; Henning Andersen; Morten Charles; Eva L. Feldman; Brian C. Callaghan. Abstract and Introduction. Peripheral neuropathy...
CancerMedscape News

Novel Test Distinguishes Benign From Malignant Lesions in NF1

A novel liquid biopsy test has been shown to distinguish between patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have benign plexiform neurofibroma (PN) precursor lesions from patients who have malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNST), say authors of a multi-institutional cross-sectional study. "Transformation from PN to MPNST is challenging to...
Public HealthMedscape News

Anakinra Improved Survival in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients at increased risk for respiratory failure showed significant improvement after treatment with anakinra, compared with placebo, based on data from a phase 3, randomized trial of nearly 600 patients who also received standard of care treatment.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Studies Confirm Physical and Mental Toll of Policing on Black Youth

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Two studies released today provide more evidence of the physical and mental harm that U.S. policing tactics have on racial and ethnic minority youth, especially Black youth. In a systematic review, researchers analyzed 29 qualitative and quantitative studies on policing and youth health. They found...
Health Servicesbee-news.com

Surgery is valid option for severe sleep apnea

My son, who is 30 years old, was recently diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and currently uses a CPAP machine. He says does not want to use this for the rest of his life, therefore, he has researched surgery to correct his OSA. Recently he consulted with a sleep expert, and now has surgery scheduled with that doctor.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Mayo Clinic RPM Model Improves Outcomes For Acute COVID-19 Treatment

The midwestern health system expanded its multi-state RPM program during the pandemic to treat infected patients at home, employing a strategy that many healthcare organizations have been using to reduce hospital congestion and give patients a chance to recover at home instead of in a hospital ward. The original program...

