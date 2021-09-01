Sheridan County Resident Death Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Sheridan County Resident attributed to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, the older adult male died in mid August and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 34. There have been three deaths as the result of COVID-19 since late July. Prior to the death in late July, the last death associated with COVID-19 in Sheridan County occurred in March.