Richard Clint "Ritchie" Easley
The night of August, 29, 2021, as Hurricane Ida roared through our state, Richard Clint "Ritchie " Easley left his earthly home. His passing occurred at the place he dearly loved, his home on family property in Easleyville, Louisiana. Throughout his early life he spent countless hours on the family property. Following graduation from college he made this his full-time residence. Ritchie was born on November 20, 1971 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is survived by his parents Kaye Lynette Smith Easley and Morris Richard Easley; his sister Jennifer Anne Easley Davis and Brad, and their children Matthew and Sarah Beth. Uncles Kirk Gillis, John Easley (Anne Marie), and Greg Flores (Sarah). Aunts Theresa Flores and Rebecca Davis (Dock). Predeceased by grandparents Albert and Toffie Smith, Morris and Susie Easley, Sadie and Prentiss Carter. A special aunt Liesa Gillis, and uncle Matt Easley. Although Ritchie was an avid hunter he had great respect and love for wildlife. He graduated from Denham Springs High in 1990 and Southeastern Louisiana University in 1994. He was an investigator for the Louisiana Attorney General's office and later a Special Agent for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General Office of Investigations. He was a longtime member of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. Ritchie was a life-long Methodist and member of Day's Methodist Church. He treasured both family and friendships that he gained throughout his life. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home in Kentwood from 9:00 until religious services at 11:00 on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Services conducted by Reverend Milton Bourque. Interment at Day's Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to charity of your choice. Special thanks to the St. Helena Sheriff's Officers and First Responders Barrilleaux and Wascom.
