California State

Disney’s California Adventure Magic Key Terrace is NOW Open!

By Kristin Swan
thekingdominsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsiders, Magic Key perks are here already! Before Magic Keys arrived, Disneyland Legacy Passholders had access to the Alfresco Tasting Terrace which was a special dining experience just for Passholders. It had a special food and drink menu and epic views of Disney’s California Adventure Park. Now, Magic Key holders have access to the second floor of the Golden Vine Winery (which was formerly the Alfresco Tasting Terrace)!

