Military

Pentagon chief marks close of Afghanistan war

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looked back at the 20-year military conflict in Afghanistan Wednesday, saying "America's longest war has come to a close." (Sept. 1)

#Afghanistan War#Pentagon
MilitarySlate

Joint Chiefs Chair: Civil War “Likely” in Afghanistan, Could Lead to Terrorism Surge

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said it was “likely” there would be conditions for a civil war to develop in Afghanistan, which could, in turn, lead to a resurgence of terrorist groups. “My military estimate is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war,” Milley said during an interview on Fox News. “I don’t know if the Taliban is gonna be able to consolidate power and establish governance—they may be, maybe not.”
MilitaryPosted by
Primetimer

Why did TV news rely on former U.S. defense officials who botched the Afghanistan War as pundits on the withdrawal?

"A convoy of military experts have been invited onto cable TV shows to critique the calamitous end of the Afghanistan War, notwithstanding the central roles many of them played in the 20-year conflict, which was supposed to result in a democratic Afghan government that could withstand Taliban attacks," says The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr. The problem, says Barr and many other critics, is that these former military leaders "are eliding their own role in the failure of that mission and are unfairly criticizing the Biden administration for abiding by a withdrawal that was negotiated under Trump. Critics also argue that these viewpoints have taken airtime away from humanitarians, longtime opponents of the war and advocates who could speak to the human toll of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan." Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster, who led Fox News' coverage of the beginning of the Afghanistan War in 2001, says: “Cable channels tend to have short memories. They don’t remember some of the mistakes these people made along the way, and their audience certainly doesn’t remember. So, better to put on a recognizable face than someone who might not be associated with a bad policy or a mistake.” ALSO: Fox News is under fire for failing to disclose that retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, a critic of Biden's withdrawal, profited directly from the Afghanistan War.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Aerospace & DefenseMuscatine Journal

Last American troops exit Afghanistan

U.S. completes Afghanistan withdrawl, ending 20-year war. Hours ahead of President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport.
MilitaryWashington Times

Americans left behind as final U.S. military planes leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, and Ambassador Ross Wilson, charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, were the final Americans to step aboard the last U.S. military C-17 cargo jet shortly before it lifted off from the Afghan capital’s sole international airport Monday.

