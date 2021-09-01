Othell Stewart Williams

A resident of Kentwood passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Ponchatoula Community Care Center. She was born April 1, 1922 in Osyka, MS and was 99 years of age. Othell’s dad worked on railroads and was moved around by the Railroad Company sometimes living in a train box car which is where she was born in Osyka, MS. After marrying Joe Williams, she was a homemaker other than a few jobs at Russell Stover Candy, Goudchauxs, and Williams Florist which they owned. She was a member of Kentwood Baptist Church where she taught a women’s class. She often was a mentor to younger women sharing her wisdom on being a Christian wife and a how to love their husband which she lived out being married to Joe for 73 years. She had a big influence on her daughter-in-law Barbara. She will be greatly missed by her sons and all of her family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Loren Joseph Williams and Darryl Thomas Williams and his wife Barbara; grandchildren, Traci Williams, John Williams, Loren Williams, Jr. and his wife Malinda, Tonya McNemar and her husband David, and Colleen Soto and her husband Mike, Dawn Rogers and her husband Chris, Brad Babin and Becky Babin; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Williams, Jr.; son, Johnny Stanley Williams; parents, Drewery and Etta Stewart; six brothers and sisters, Lillian Etta Stewart, Blanche Geneva Stewart, Lloyd Drewery Stewart, Howard Byrrl Stewart, James Eldridge Stewart, and Erline Marie Stewart. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until religious services at 12 noon on Friday, September 3, 2021 at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood. Services conducted by Bro. Charles Thompson. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements.