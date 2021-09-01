Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Know The Enemy: Michigan Gears Up For Opener Against Western Michigan

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago

Michigan's season opener is in just three days as the maize and blue prepare for Western Michigan. The Broncos finished 4-2 last year, good for second place in the MAC West. They're not quite the PJ Fleck-led Broncos of the past, but they're still a solid MAC team with some next level talent. Michigan will have to show up in order to get the win despite being 17-point favorites.

Nick Buckley covers Western Michigan for the Battle Creek Enquirer and sees some bright spots for the Broncos, but ultimately thinks the Wolverines will be too much for WMU.

Team Strength

Big-Play Offense

Western Michigan finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked ninth in scoring in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging 41.7 points per game.

It wasn’t through smoke and mirrors.

While the Broncos had a pair of NFL talents in receiver Dee Eskridge (Seattle Seahawks, second round) and left tackle Jaylon Moore (San Francisco 49ers, fifth round), the RPO-heavy offense returns with a lot of the same weapons that torched MAC defenses last fall.

Team Weakness

Back Seven

Most MAC schools struggle to hang with Power 5 teams because they are light up front, and this year is no different for WMU. But the biggest questions heading into the season for WMU will be its back seven after losing linebacker and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treshaun Heyward to the transfer portal (Arizona) and 2020 All-MAC cornerback Patrick Lupro (academics). Those are big shoes to fill for a group that allowed nearly 400 yards per game a season ago.

Three Players To Know

QB Kaleb Eleby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeAcV_0bjrHzou00

The highest-rated quarterback recruit in Western Michigan history owns the top passer rating among returning FBS signal callers entering 2021. The redshirt sophomore only trailed Alabama’s Mac Jones and BYU’s Zach Wilson with a 195.08 rating. The Missouri native also led the nation in yards per pass attempt, and led the MAC in passing TDs and passing yards per completion.

RB La’Darius Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSWJR_0bjrHzou00

At one time one of the most sought after recruits in the state, Jefferson arrived in Kalamazoo by way of the transfer portal following two seasons at Michigan State. The 6-1, 225-pound Muskegon native was the “crash” to fellow running back Sean Tyler’s “dash” in the Broncos running game, leading the team with 104 rushing yards per game last year.

DE Ali Fayad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOSe0_0bjrHzou00

The Dearborn native is primed for a big senior season, if he can stay healthy. Fayad registered four sacks over four games in an injury-shortened 2020 season. With 19.5 career sacks, he is already one of the MAC’s all-time leaders at getting to the quarterback. Lightning quick off the snap at 6-2 and 250 pounds, he can also hold his own as a run defender.

Game Overview/Prediction:

Michigan enters the 2021 opener as a 17-point favorite over WMU, which seems fair given the number of questions the Broncos have on defense. While WMU’s versatile offense gives it a puncher’s chance to pull off the upset, the Wolverines simply have too much talent and will be playing in front of a fired up fanbase inside The Big House to let that happen.

Michigan 38, Western Michigan 21

Nick Buckley covers Western Michigan football for the Battle Creek Enquirer, part of the USA Today Network.

Comments / 0

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
512
Followers
446
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Gears#American Football#Broncos#Mac#The Battle Creek Enquirer#Wolverines#Wmu#Rpo#Fbs#Byu#Rb La Darius Jefferson#The Big House#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Blake Corum Runs Wild On Western Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines dominated Western Michigan on Saturday by a score of 47-14 in the 2021 season opener. Though several Wolverines made big plays throughout the afternoon, sophomore running back Blake Corum had himself a day. On his first carry of the afternoon, Corum sprinted for an 18 yard gain - nearly breaking free and finding the endzone. That first carry would be a sign of things to come, as Corum spent the better part of the afternoon making big play after big play.
FootballPosted by
WolverineDigest

Cade McNamara Tops National List

Even though Cade McNamara wasn't asked to do too much against Western Michigan, he still showed that he's in complete control of the offense and can make plays when he needs to. According to Pro Football Focus, McNamara was the highest-graded Power 5 quarterback in the country after the opening...
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

Two Surprise Wolverines Lead Team In Snaps

Michigan hosted Western Michigan in its season opener yesterday and came away with an impressive 47-14 win. The game started out a little slow for U-M, but both coordinators adjusted, found some weaknesses to exploit and eventually led the team to an easy victory. We saw some new faces for...
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Western Michigan

Get yourself geared up for Michigan's season opener against the Broncos of Western Michigan. Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Western Michigan 4-2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) The Odds. Michigan opens the season as a 17-point favorite against the Broncos. The line hasn't shifted much,...
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

From The Press Box: Noteworthy Stats From Week One

The Michigan Wolverines put together a solid week one performance against Western Michigan to open the 2021 season, cruising to victory by a score of 47-14. Several Wolverines made their Michigan debut, including highly-touted freshmen JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards. From an offensive standpoint, Michigan recorded its most productive outing...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite over visiting Western Michigan tomorrow, which is a pretty big number, but it is U-M at home against a MAC school and the Wolverines are 33-1 all time against MAC opponents. The overall outcome of the game seems to be pretty agreed upon, but exactly how it will look is up for debate. We try our hands at figuring that out...
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

Discussing The Ronnie Bell Injury

During the second quarter of Michigan's season opener, after an impressive 31-yard punt return, senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell sustained an injury during what appeared to be a pretty routine tackle. Bell, as tough as he is, tried to stand up but could not. He stayed down for a while, was helped off the field and ultimately carted to the locker room. He did not return.
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

Juwan Howard's Family Approach Extends Far Beyond The Basketball Program

It was an extremely difficult sight during an otherwise glorious afternoon inside of Michigan Stadium. In the midst of what would become a convincing 47-14 victory for Michigan over Western Michigan on Saturday, senior captain Ronnie Bell went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be a significant leg injury. The near 110,000 jovial Michigan football fans in attendance went silent as the seriousness of the injury became apparent.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's JJ McCarthy Had An Interesting Exchange With USC Commit Domani Jackson

He might be committed to USC, but that certainly hasn't stopped the folks over at Michigan from pursuing the services of Domani Jackson. Arguably the top cornerback recruit for the 2022 class, Jackson has been high on Michigan's wish-list for quite some time. Though it's certainly going to be tough to pull Jackson away from USC and his home state of California, the Wolverines do have a few aces in the hole.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Recruiting Rundown: Week 1 - Western Michigan

Each week on Thursday, we'll take a look back at the week's developments on the recruiting trail. When Michigan is home, obviously visitors will be in town, and when Michigan is away, offers are still going out and the coaches will be out on the road scouting players. Combine that with prospects trimming lists, recapping their visits and competing for their high school teams, and there's plenty to talk about.
Ohio StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Dickinson Makes Bold Prediction About Ohio State

At the time of this writing, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are on major upset alert - leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third quarter by a score of 24-21. Though most would expect Ohio State to pull away in the second half, it's clear that the Buckeyes still have some kinks to work out. In his debut for Ohio State, true freshman quarterback CJ Stroud has shown flashes of both greatness and inexperience - completing 11 of 19 attempts for 163 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy