College Sports

Ricky White To Miss Friday Night's Game

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 5 days ago
Ricky White has been a very hot topic of discussion this preseason. The redshirt freshman has been absent with little to no reasoning.

Earlier this afternoon, Ricky White finally spoke up, although it isn't clear exactly why he hasn't been in fall camp it sounds like he is still apart of the program.

That clears up the air at least a little bit that he plans on playing again and from the sounds of it is still in the program.

White was projected to start at wide receiver this season along with Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor. A cast of Spartans are looking to step and fill in White's shoes including Tre Mosley, Terry Lockett and Christian Fitzpatrick among others.

White only played in four games last season preserving his redshirt status. White had 10 catches for 227 yards last season including eight catches and 196 yards against Michigan.

