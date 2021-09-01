Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the 49ers Retained Jalen Hurd

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 5 days ago

Jalen Hurd made it onto the 53 man roster of the San Francisco 49ers.

He somehow survived being cut despite being healthy for barely a handful of practices and one preseason game.

However, Kyle Shanahan views him as one of their six best wide receivers. A claim like that is already ludicrous to begin with since he barely plays and has never showcased his talents in a real game. Either way, saying that was indicative that Shanahan would retain Hurd should he demonstrate the status of his health in the preseason finale. Since he succeeded in staying healthily for roughly 25 plays, Hurd gets the nod to stay on the team.

But there is an alternate reason why the 49ers retained Hurd.

That reason is he was a third-round pick. That is not a measly pick to be throwing around. Third-rounders are airly valuable. Cutting ties with Hurd who was the 67th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft would essentially be the 49ers throwing their hands up and saying, "We messed up!"

And to be quite frank, would anyone have blamed them for getting rid of Hurd? The guy is the most injury prone player on the team. That says a lot considering Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt are here. Even if Hurd is healthy for a stretch of the season, how is Shanahan going to incorporate him into the offense? He doesn't provide anything better than the players ahead of him such as Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield and Jauan Jennings. Let’s face it, he didn’t show anything in the preseason finale other than a lack of burst, route running and catching ability. He even looked confused as to what he was supposed to do on a play. Playing special teams is out of the question for Hurd as it is just further exposure to injury.

How long will it be before he is injured again?

That is the risk in retaining Hurd. The time for Hurd to show the 49ers he can be a contributor in the offense was during training camp and the preseason. That is where all the high-level reps were. Now those reps are gone as the coaching staff does not spend anywhere near the same level of investment on growing players. The regular season practices are all about installing a plan that is specific to their opponent and preparing against their opponent's tendencies in a short amount of time. The last thing the 49ers are going to do is take some time aside to see where Hurd is at.

Cutting Hurd would not have had major consequences on their salary cap. Ultimately, it came down to Shanahan not being ready to let go of a player. It is the temptation of potential. So many coaches fall for this where they hold out hope for a player to get it together, whether it is health or other issues, but in the end all that hope was for naught. Cutting Hurd was the right course of action, and it is not like he wouldn't have cleared waivers. I doubt that any team would've even considered picking Hurd up, so the 49ers could have relegated him to their practice squad.

Retaining Hurd seems like a move where the 49ers will come back to and wish they didn't do it.

Comments / 0

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
345
Followers
511
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLAOL Corp

Kyle Shanahan Announces Injury News On QB Trey Lance

Although San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance isn’t expected to start the team’s season opener in less than two weeks, he needs as much time to prepare for the season as possible. Unfortunate, Lance has come down with a minor injury that will force him to miss some time. On...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters via a conference call today and provided an injury update on Trey Lance. The rookie quarterback suffered a small fracture—described as a chip—in a finger on his throwing hand. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said that Lance was expected to miss about seven days, which would put his timeline for a return at next week.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jalen Hurd makes 49ers’ 53-man roster, can prove John Lynch right

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jalen Hurd, whose on-field potential remains a mystery, is set to make his NFL debut this season. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' John Lynch not ready to give up on...
NFLNew York Post

Robert Saleh’s coaching staff bringing Kyle Shanahan playbook to Jets

The Jets could be called 49ers East this year. New head coach Robert Saleh spent four seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan, and he has brought plenty of things from the Bay Area with him to Florham Park. Nine of his assistant coaches were with San Francisco in the past few years.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers face tough 53-man roster decision with WR Hurd

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have some tough decisions ahead, and what to do with 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd is at the top of the list. The 49ers used a 2019 third-round pick (67th overall) to select Hurd, who has yet to play a regular season snap. The thought was that the 6-foot-4 former running back would be able to do it all on the field, but that plan has yet to materialize.
NFLNBC Sports

John Lynch: It would be a really good thing for our team if Jalen Hurd can be out there

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd‘s career has not panned out as hoped since the 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft, but the team isn’t giving up on him yet. Hurd has not played in a regular season game due to injuries and knee tendonitis has kept him off the field this summer. He’s been able to practice recently, however, and is set to play in the preseason finale against the Raiders.
NFLSacramento Bee

49ers mailbag: Is Kyle Shanahan smoke-screening his QB decision? Will Hurd ever play?

The second week of the preseason is in the books following up two interesting practices in Southern California last week between the 49ers and Chargers. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team this week is back to a more normal regular season schedule, with the exhibition finale coming Sunday against the Raiders and players returning to the practice field on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan on Jalen Hurd: I know he’s one of our top-six receivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL. Knee tendinitis has slowed Hurd during training camp, but he is set to [more]
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

3 reasons why the 49ers will be much improved in 2021

946 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As he does every year, ESPN's Bill Barnwell presented his list of NFL teams most likely to improve from last season. The San Francisco 49ers have become a safe pick on every list of this type, and there have been many. After all, the team was playing in the Super Bowl less than 19 months ago.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers vs. Raiders: Trent Williams’ return, Jalen Hurd’s debut, and more

Jalen Hurd, Dre Greenlaw, Trent Williams, Kyle Shanahan, Brandon Aiyuk, Jason Verrett, Robert Saleh, Dee Ford, National Football League, National Football League Comeback Player of the Year Award. Kyle Shanahan is treating the third and final preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, similar to previous years....
NFL49erswebzone.com

Shanahan: 49ers WR Jalen Hurd could play this weekend against the Raiders

2.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan went onto KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger, and Brooks show earlier today, making his second appearance within the last week. While the quarterbacks were obviously the talk...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Did 49ers' oft-injured Jalen Hurd do enough in final preseason game to make 53-man roster?

Jalen Hurd had a decent performance in the 49ers’ preseason finale Sunday afternoon, but more importantly, he walked off the field without a limp. The oft-injured, third-year receiver had four catches for 25 yards and a 2-yard rush in a featured role during the 49ers’ 34-10 victory over Las Vegas at Levi’s Stadium and then healthily jogged to postgame locker room after the increased workload.
NFLchatsports.com

What 49ers win vs. Raiders says about Jalen Hurd’s roster chances

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (14) Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports. The 49ers gave oft-injured wide receiver Jalen Hurd plenty of opportunities in their preseason win over the Raiders, but Hurd left a lot to be desired. The San Francisco 49ers were dominant during their 34-10 preseason-finale...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers' initial 53-man roster makes room for Jalen Hurd, JaMycal Hasty

The 49ers’ 53-man roster is set. But not in stone. They pared down their roster on cutdown day Tuesday, but the coming days will likely include some tweaks and massages. They will peruse the waiver wire Wednesday, then sign their 16-man practice squad and also place defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) on injured reserve, which will create a roster spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy