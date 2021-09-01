Cancel
Vikings make several roster moves

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065qeG_0bjrH6nY00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

With the way the Vikings constructed their initial 53-man roster, more moves appeared to be on the horizon.

It makes sense, then, that Minnesota had a whirlwind Wednesday roster-wise. The Vikings cut punter Britton Colquitt, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Also, it was originally reported that Hercules Mata’afa was headed to the Vikings practice squad. However, things changed and Mata’afa announced his departure from the team.

Another thing that changed: the anticipation is that Jake Browning will no longer sign with the practice squad. Instead, the Vikings will sign former Minnesota backup quarterback Sean Mannion, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Minnesota also placed TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Kene Nwangwu and WR Dan Chisena on IR, the team announced. The team’s decisions to revert Smith and Nwangwu shouldn’t be too surprising at this point.

As previously reported on by Vikings Wire, Minnesota signed tight end Ben Ellefson. To make space on the roster, the Vikings cut Jalyn Holmes, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

