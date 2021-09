ATLANTA — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will name his six captain’s picks on Wednesday, but it sure sounds like only one remains a mystery. It’s natural to think this week’s Tour Championship would double as an audition of sorts—one last chance to make a case and all—but both Stricker and players on the bubble have made it clear that while playing well this week can only help, no decisions will be made off of four rounds on one golf course. More body-of-work, less what-have-you-done-for-me-lately.