Illinois State

B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Illinois

By B2B Industrial Packaging
nddist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDISON, IL — B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Direct in Supply in Oregon, IL. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 20th major acquisition. B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Direct In Supply is dedicated to excellence in every way — from cost-effective products and services to customer service to delivery — their team of packaging professionals has the experience and expertise to serve industries that include large markets such as restaurants and niche markets such as contract cleaners.”

www.inddist.com

