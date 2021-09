A patriotic exhibit is on display at the Emporia Public Library now through the end of the month. The educational exhibition titled “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” consists of 14 posters comprised of photographs, images and artifacts detailing the impacts and implications of 9/11 through the personal stories of witnesses and survivors. The exhibition is a part of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s efforts to explore the consequences of the terror attacks that rocked the nation 20-years-ago and its impacts at the local, national and international levels.