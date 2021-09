Brooks & Dunn played what they billed as the final show of their career together on Sept. 2, 2010, in Nashville — but it didn't quite work out that way. The superstar duo were at the height of their career when they announced their decision to split on Aug. 10 of 2009, shocking fans and the music business by saying, "After 20 years of making music and riding this trail together, we have agreed as a duo that it’s time to call it a day."