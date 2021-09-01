Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021

Along with being one of the most successful hip-hop artists of the 21st century, Nelly has made significant gestures toward the country music community over the course of his career. “Over and Over,” his 2004 single featuring Tim McGraw, showcased a more tender side to the “Hot in Herre” star and became a smash, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100; eight years later, Nelly’s remix to Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” helped the country duo score a mainstream breakthrough, reaching No. 4 on the chart. Even apart from those notable collaborations, Nelly has seasoned his own music, from his own “Ride Wit Me” to St. Lunatics’ “Midwest Swing,” with a country-leaning sensibility.