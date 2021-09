If Mamadi Diakite continues to improve, he will earn valuable playing time for the Milwaukee Bucks next season. The team and the city of Milwaukee are currently riding the wave of their recent achievement of winning the NBA championship. The last time the Bucks were crowned champions was exactly 50 years ago in 1971. While the euphoria of being the best professional basketball team in the world is intoxicating, it wears off after a few short months.