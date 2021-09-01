Evergreen, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. William Derrick Dixon, 64, was last seen on August 31st, at approximately 8:30 am, at a residence on Macedonia Church Road in Evergreen, NC. Mr. Dixon was heading to a place of business in Robeson County. Mr. Dixon did not arrive at the business, nor did he return home afterwards. He was driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Equinox displaying NC tags HD5399K. Mr. Dixon is an Indian male who has salt and pepper colored hair with white facial hair (goatee). He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and black jogging pants. If you have any information about William Dixon’s whereabouts or if you have seen the vehicle he was driving, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.