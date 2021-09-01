Skowhegan legion to hold September events
Skowhegan American Legion Post #16, will hold two events during the month of September. Doors open at 9 a.m., drawings starts at noon. Money raised will be used for charities the Auxiliary donates to all year long. Some of these include, but are not limited to: Togus VA Center, Annual High School Scholarship, Songs of Love Foundation, Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Local Food Cupboards, and direct assistance to veterans and citizens in our community.townline.org
Comments / 0