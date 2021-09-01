Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skowhegan, ME

Skowhegan legion to hold September events

By Website Editor
townline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkowhegan American Legion Post #16, will hold two events during the month of September. Doors open at 9 a.m., drawings starts at noon. Money raised will be used for charities the Auxiliary donates to all year long. Some of these include, but are not limited to: Togus VA Center, Annual High School Scholarship, Songs of Love Foundation, Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Local Food Cupboards, and direct assistance to veterans and citizens in our community.

townline.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skowhegan, ME
Government
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
Skowhegan, ME
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Volunteers#Charity#Skowhegan Doors#Togus Va Center#Local Food Cupboards#Veterans#The Veterans Hospital#The Veteran Homes#Personal Care Deodorant#Soap Razors#Shampoo#Tooth Brushes#Tooth Paste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy