Update on MN PUC’s vote to move forward with inquiry into Frontier investment plan

Speed Matters providers an update on MN PUC’s plan with Frontier…. Last week, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MNPUC) voted 5-0 to proceed with an inquiry into Frontier’s investment plans in Minnesota, including the meaning of the company’s proposed “virtual separation” and its impact on service quality. During Frontier’s bankruptcy approval process, CWA urged the MNPUC to focus on how the company has decided to apportion its network and workforce investments across its geographic footprint as part of its “virtual separation” exercise, and what impact this will have on Minnesota customers. CWA believed that ensuring full transparency into the company’s network and workforce investment plans in Minnesota is crucial to ensuring that Frontier devotes the resources and maintains the workforce levels necessary to ensure quality service over the long-term.