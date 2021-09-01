Cancel
Florida State

"Trumparilla" In Florida This Weekend, VIP Party With Roger Stone

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
Trumparilla is going to make a splash again this weekend in Florida complete with boats, beaches, and bars. Not to mention a VIP party.

More than a Boat & Maga Fest, Trumparilla is a weekend-long celebration of America First.

This Saturday, September 4th in Ft. Myers, Trumparilla will be holding a VIP party with Roger Stone to kick off the festivities.

In a video address earlier this week, Stone said, “We’re going to drink, we’re going to dance, we’re going to laugh, and we’re going to make fun of liberals.”

Tickets for Roger Stone’s VIP party can be purchased here.

“Trumparilla is more than a Boat Parade, Rally, or a Party. Trumparilla is an American First celebration of American Exceptionalism”, said Trumparilla co-founder Cliff Gephart. “We also threw in a Pirate theme, just for the fun of it. From sea to shining sea and all the lakes & rivers in between, we are creating the largest and most fun Trump Boat and Festival series ever, coming to a region near you soon.”

While Trumparilla was born in Florida, Gephart says it’s coming to a city near you. “We are taking Trumparilla national,” said Gephart. “We have held Trumparilla events from Florida to California, from Texas to Ohio.”

On Sunday, after the Roger Stone VIP party, the boat parade will launch from Lofton Island in Fort Meyers at 10:00 am and land at Causeway Island Park for a flotilla.

The folks at Trumparilla also have an answer for those who don’t have a boat to participate, “If you can’t make it onto a boat or want to get the best pictures or video, we’ve compiled a list of great viewing areas. Click on this link and it will pull up our suggested links in Google maps.”

“We have an action-packed weekend for Ft. Myers and the SWFLA region. Boat Rally, Parties, Car Rallies, and many other events to keep you busy this Labor Day Weekend in Florida,” said Gephart. “Please join us, this is the boat parade you’ve been waiting for! It’s going to be YUGE!”

For more information on this event, past events, or upcoming events, you can visit Trumparilla at https://www.trumparilla.com/.

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
