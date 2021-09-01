Cancel
Lorena, TX

Lorena man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

By Amaris E. Rodriguez
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

A 25-year-old Lorena man died after a semi-trailer hit him Monday evening while he was crossing Rosenthal Parkway on foot, officials said. Cort Bordner was crossing the road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2837, near Tynes Road shortly before 5:10 p.m. when a truck headed northeast hit him, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Tynes Road intersects Rosenthal Parkway about five miles east of Interstate 35 and the city of Lorena.

