Old Washington - Ruth Ann Dixon, 74, of Old Washington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly August 26, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She continued her education at WVU, Marshall University and Fairmont State. She and her husband Bill had lived in Fairmont, WV and Canton, OH before settling in Old Washington, OH. They enjoyed going to auctions and looking for "treasures". For many years Ruth Ann owned and operated the Old Country Loft in Byesville, OH and many of her customers became very close friends.