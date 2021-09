There’s something so magical about watching butterflies. These elusive insects are fairly common in Virginia, and they’re always a delight to find. However, when you visit the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden, you can look forward to seeing an impressive collection of these lovely winged creatures all in one place! And, for the little learners in your crew, there’s hardly a better place to learn about their lifecycles and what makes them a crucial part of the ecosystem. Here’s more on why your whole family will want to visit the Butterfly House in Virginia.