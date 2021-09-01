William Fredrick “Fred” Woods, resident of Opelika, died Aug. 25, 2021. He was 84 years old. Woods was born Aug. 16, 1937, to Eva Wright Vaughan and William Herman Woods. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; four daughters: Lisa (Gary) Greenway of Greer, South Carolina; Candice Randall (Steve) of Roswell, Georgia; Jennifer Woods of Oakton, Virginia and Kea (Russell) Harry of Harpersville, Alabama; three sons: Dan Woods of Fairfax, Virginia; Jeff Woods of Mebane, North Carolina and Matt (Joanne) Henry of Pinson Valley, Alabama; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Ellen (John) Strozier, of Opelika.