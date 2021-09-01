Cancel
Golf – Mickelson, Couples named U.S. Ryder Cup vice-captains

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday named six-times major winner Phil Mickelson and former Masters champion Fred Couples as vice-captains for this year’s Ryder Cup. It will mark the first time the 51-year-old Mickelson, who has played on every U.S. Ryder Cup team since 1995, serves as vice...

