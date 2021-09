The pandemic awakened social and performative action in the past two years, as conversations on race and gender inequality increased in online spaces. However, these conversations should not remain confined to arguments with strangers on the internet. These conversations — which have mobilized activists and angered those defending the status quo of inequality — must be expanded upon in higher education. The University is all too familiar with being the center of controversy surrounding race relations regarding its past and recent history. Although the University can never atone for the many historical transgressions it has condoned and participated in, it can progress towards becoming a more inclusive and safe location for all students. To do this, the University must — among numerous things — require students to take a course in race and gender equality.