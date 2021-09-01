Cancel
Opelika, AL

FRANKIE “DURELL” LINDSEY

Frankie “Durell” Lindsey of Opelika, was born in Tallapoosa County on Nov. 16, 1950 and passed away at his home surrounded by family on Aug. 24, 2021. He was 70 years old. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He never met a stranger and loved talking to people. His favorite past time was fishing, and he proudly served his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired after 25 years of working for the Coca-Cola Company.

