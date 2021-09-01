The Leafs are a golden opportunity for Joshua Ho-Sang to revitalize his NHL career

Joshua Ho-Sang has been quite the fascinating case study of a player that never really got a chance to prove himself. Since being drafted 28th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, it would be a complete understatement to describe his career to this point as chaotic. From the ordeal of him choosing to wear #66 and oversleeping through the start of training camp, to him requesting a trade after another failed attempt to crack the Islanders’ lineup and then getting reassigned to a different AHL team, it has been a tumultuous seven years of his professional hockey career up to this point. Despite having the talent to be a dynamic offensive player (as evident by his time in the OHL), he had seemingly been blacklisted from a chance at proving his worth at the NHL and was in danger of being unfairly labelled as a bust. It can be understandably frustrating to be facing an uphill battle with no end in sight, which he admitted back in 2018.