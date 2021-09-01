Cancel
Public Health

August COVID-19 cases were quadruple that of July’s total

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed this August was more than quadruple that of the previous month. In July, state health officials shared there were 9,505 cases reported. In the month of August, 40,988 cases were identified in the state. There were even fewer cases confirmed...

