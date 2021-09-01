August COVID-19 cases were quadruple that of July’s total

Cattaraugus County's total COVID-19 case number since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed the 6,000 mark. The county had 40 new confirmed cases of the virus from Saturday to Monday, bringing its total case number to 6,002. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the latest cases during the three-day span include 13 in the southwest part of the county, 11 in the southeast part of the county, 10 in the northwest part of the county, and six in the northeast part of the county. Four of the new cases are health care workers. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has increased by nine-tenths of a percent since Thursday and is now 4.0%. The number of hospitalizations has tripled to nine since Friday, and the number of active cases (120) and people in quarantine (473) have also increased. Along with the county's 120 active cases, 5,772 have recovered and 110 have died. As of Monday, 169,290 tests have been administered, and there have been 163,288 negative test results.