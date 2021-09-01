United States and Afghanistan
The United States expects its troops to be evacuated from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, with other countries also evacuating their officials. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is because of an agreement signed by the Trump Administration in February 2020. The Doha Agreement ordered the removal of all US troops in 16 months; President Biden extended the deadline to the end of August. As a result of the withdrawal, the Taliban within Afghanistan have taken over the Afghan government.fsutorch.com
Comments / 0